12 books Bill Clinton hopes you'll enjoy reading as much as he did

In honor of National Book Lovers Day, former President Bill Clinton took to social media on Tuesday to share some of his favorite titles.

The books he recommends range from suspenseful thrillers like "House of Spies," by Daniel Silva to political non-fiction like "Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes," by Richard A. Clarke and R.P. Eddy.

While Clinton's experience may be in politics, many of his favorite books can also help people get ahead in business. For instance, "The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements," by Eric Hoffer harnesses social psychology to discover what makes an individual become a fanatic. No matter what kind of business you work in, knowing how to make people fans of your product is an invaluable skill.