VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

12 books Bill Clinton hopes you'll enjoy reading as much as he did

Former President Bill Clinton attends The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.
Brad Barket | Getty Images
Former President Bill Clinton attends The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

In honor of National Book Lovers Day, former President Bill Clinton took to social media on Tuesday to share some of his favorite titles.

The books he recommends range from suspenseful thrillers like "House of Spies," by Daniel Silva to political non-fiction like "Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes," by Richard A. Clarke and R.P. Eddy.

While Clinton's experience may be in politics, many of his favorite books can also help people get ahead in business. For instance, "The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements," by Eric Hoffer harnesses social psychology to discover what makes an individual become a fanatic. No matter what kind of business you work in, knowing how to make people fans of your product is an invaluable skill.

One book on his list stands out: "How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia," by Mohsin Hamid, which parodies popular get-rich-quick books. Hamid writes, "There are forks in the road to wealth that have nothing to do with choice or desire or effort, forks that have to do with chance."

Check out the full list of books the 42nd president recommends:

Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann

"Killers of the Flower Moon," by David Grann tells a true story about the murder of multiple members of the Osage Native American tribe. Grann follows an undercover team of Texas Rangers who work with the Osage community to expose one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

Lemonis: The one book every professional should read
Lemonis: The one book every professional should read   

Empire of Cotton: A Global History, by Sven Beckert

This book won the Bancroft Prize from Columbia University and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Beckert's nonfiction work traces how the American cotton industry and slave trade impacts modern capitalism. Through this analysis, he is able to better understand and explain modern inequality.

House of Spies, by Daniel Silva

Silva's suspenseful thriller follows an international agent, a shady businessman and a former British model as they hunt down a villainous terrorist in the South of France.

A Great Reckoning (A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel), by Louise Penny

This mystery novel by Louise Penny follows Canadian police officers as they search for the truth behind the death of a beloved professor.

Get these gist of these money books in one sentence
Money classics, summed up in one sentence   

The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, by Eric Hoffer

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Eric Hoffer uses his understanding of social psychology to investigate how mass movements take shape and what makes a person a fanatic.

Yitzhak Rabin: Soldier, Leader, Statesman, by Itamar Rabinovich

Itamar Rabinovich uses his experience as a foreign diplomat and academic to paint a picture of Yitzhak Rabin, Israel's first native-born prime minister. Rabinovich's book describes Rabin as "an awkward politician who became a statesman, a soldier who became a peacemaker."

Boys in the Trees: A Memoir, by Carly Simon

Carly Simon's memoir tells the story of her childhood, rise to fame and the unraveling of her relationships with some of the most famous men of the day including former husband James Taylor.

This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite book
This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite business book   

How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia, by Mohsin Hamid

Hamid's novel uses the style of a self-help book to tell the story of a sickly boy with ambitions of wealth and success. Hamid's final advice when it comes to finance? "Slough off your wealth, like an animal molting in the autumn."

Blindsided: The True Story of One Man's Crusade Against Chemical Giant DuPont for a Boy with No Eyes, by Jim Ferraro

"Blindsided" is an intense legal thriller about attorney Jim Ferraro, who spent 10 years and millions of dollars of his own money to take on DuPont Chemical on behalf of a woman who was exposed to a harmful DuPont product while pregnant, causing her son to be born without eyes.

This book list helped form billionaire Jeff Bezos' leadership style
This book list helped form billionaire Jeff Bezos' leadership style   

Gratitude, by Oliver Sacks

Before passing away from cancer, neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks wrote a series of essays contemplating life and its meaning. "Gratitude" is a collection of his final work. He writes, "My predominant feeling is one of gratitude. I have loved and been loved. I have been given much and I have given something in return. Above all, I have been a sentient being, a thinking animal, on this beautiful planet, and that in itself has been an enormous privilege and adventure."

Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes, by Richard A. Clarke and R.P. Eddy

In "Warnings," A. Clarke and R.P. Eddy, both national security advisors under President Clinton, investigate how to best predict when a disaster will strike.

High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic, by Glenn Frankel

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel explores the birth of the western film genre and more specifically, the creation of the film "High Noon" directed by Fred Zinnemann.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: What students at 10 of the best colleges in the country are reading this summer

This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite book
This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite business book   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...