The 10 best places to teach in America

As kids across the country prepare to go back to school, it is easy to forget that some adults are headed there, too — teachers.



Niche, an analytics company that specializes in schools and neighborhoods, looked at data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of parent and student reviews in order to name the 100 best places to teach in America. Niche considered factors including teacher salary, district ranking and teacher turnover to calculate their ranking.

Common among the top 10 best school districts for teachers was low student-to-teacher ratios; in the 10 best districts, the average ratio was just 13:1. According to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the average ratio for all schools in the U.S. is 16:1.

The school districts with high rankings also paid their teachers sizable salaries. New Trier Township High School District No. 203, which was ranked the best place to teach in America, pays teachers $110,628 on average. The school district on the list that pays their teachers the most is Scarsdale Union Free School District, where the average teacher salary is $138,995. While teacher salaries vary greatly by state, very few teachers nationwide are earning six figures.

Read on to see the 10 best places for teachers to work: