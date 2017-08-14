Discovery CEO reveals 3 lessons he learned from business legend Jack Welch

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav, 57, credits legendary former GE CEO Jack Welch, 81, with inspiring him as a leader.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch (who is married to Jack), Zaslav, discusses the three major things he learned from Jack Welch's mentorship, especially during their time working together when GE owned NBC Universal, where Zaslav was once an executive.

Zaslav has an extensive career in the media industry. He's been CEO of Discovery since 2007. Before that, he spent nearly two decades working on a variety of different projects at NBC, including the launch of CNBC, MSNBC and others.

Discovery Communications runs numerous popular television channels, including TLC, Animal Planet, Owen and, of course, its eponymous Discovery Channel.

Here are three things Zaslav learned from legendary business executive Welch: