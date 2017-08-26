Floyd Mayweather is now worth over $300 million. Here's who first saw his potential

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, is known for his braggadocious personality and devil-may-care attitude. But the undefeated boxer has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Grand Rapids, Michigan and he owes it all to one person: his grandmother.

"I think my grandmother saw my potential first," Mayweather tells the New York Times in 2006. "When I was young, I told her, 'I think I should get a job.' She said, 'No, just keep boxing.'" And that he did.

On Saturday, the elite boxer will take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor for what has been dubbed the "Fight of the Century."

The cheapest ticket is now available for $1,335, according to CNBC, and the boxing match will likely bring in over $500 million dollars in revenue.

In fact, the Los Angeles Times reports that "Mayweather will earn the lion's share of the purse and pay-per-view money" adding to his $300 million estimated net worth, according to Forbes.