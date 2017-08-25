Ticket prices for Mayweather-McGregor fight are falling

Prices for "The Money Fight" between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been steadily dropping in the past week.

The cheapest ticket is now available for $1,335, which is down 30 percent from Wednesday's high, when the cheapest ticket touched $1,900. With 36 hours to go, prices for Mayweather-McGregor appear to be buckling at the knees with prices dropping in all categories.

On Monday, the cheapest option on TicketIQ for row A in the 200 level was $5,700. As of this morning, that ticket is going for $2,825. For front-row seats in the 100 level, tickets that were listed for $16,000 on Monday are available for $9,000 today.

For the cheapest ticket, known as the "get-in," there may still be room to fall. If those prices drop below $1,100, it would move the fight from the second most expensive combat fight we've tracked over the last five years to the third, behind Mayweather's 2013 fight against Canelo Avarez.

With over 2,000 tickets available for sale in the primary and secondary market combined, it's also a possibility that the fight simply does not sell out. For a fight that promoters claim has broken the all-time record for gate gross sales, that would be an odd outcome.

Unlike most events where the secondary market moves organically, though, for this fight, promoters are holding the majority of tickets, which allows them to set prices every day, or hour, based on what's left to sell. If the goal is avoiding empty seats, prices below $1,000 would likely ensure a sellout. That, however, would be $2,500 less than the original face price that tickets originally went on sale with.

Where prices go as the fight approaches is a million dollar question. For a fight that is already generating close to $500 million, it's hardly worth worrying about.

Perhaps promoters are banking on the fact that so much of modern-day ticket buying happens at the last minute. At TicketIQ, we sell 40 percent of tickets within the last 48 hours of most events. For Mayweather-McGregor, that means that there's still a chance that every seat will get sold.

Commentary by Jesse Lawrence, the founder of event ticket search site TicketIQ. Follow the company on Twitter @Ticket_IQ.

