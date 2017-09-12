Richard Branson rode out Hurricane Irma on his private Caribbean island, and though he survived bunkered down in his concrete wine cellar, he emerged to discover that his Necker Island and the rest of the British Virgin Islands were ravaged.

While Branson, a multi-billionaire, is in a much better position than most, according to his updates, the islands that make up the British Virgin Island territory are in dire need of help. He has been working to coordinate relief efforts for the region.

"I must repeat the unique nature of the challenge in the BVI, which suffered under the full effect of the strongest Category '7' hurricane ever to hit the Atlantic," Branson says, emphasizing the seriousness of the weather event. (In reality, the National Hurricane Center rates storms according to their severity as high as category 5.) "[The islands are] isolated from outside help. The entire country is unable to function properly, with tens of thousands of people having lost their homes and livelihoods," he says via his blog.