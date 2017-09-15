The 11-year-old who pitched himself to the White House achieved his dream

Win McNamee | Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with 11-year-old Frank 'FX' Giaccio while he mows the grass in the Rose Garden of the White House September 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
A diligent businessman, NBC News reports that "Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn't notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden."
Although Frank originally wanted to charge the president his "regular price" of $8, Frank's father, Gregory Giaccio, suggested he do it for free, according to ABC News.
In August, President Trump also wished Frank a happy birthday, since the young entrepreneur has turned 11 since sending his pitch to the White House.
Here is what Frank originally wrote to the White House, according to the press briefing transcript:
Dear Mr. President, it would be my honor to mow the White House lawn some weekend for you. Even though I'm only 10, I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for. I admire your business background and have started my own business.
I have been mowing my neighbors' lawns for some time. (Please see the attached flier). Here's a list of what I have and you are free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower, and weed whacker. I can bring extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for the weed whacker. I will do this at no charge.