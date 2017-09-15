The 11-year-old who pitched himself to the White House achieved his dream

A diligent businessman, NBC News reports that "Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn't notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden."

Although Frank originally wanted to charge the president his "regular price" of $8, Frank's father, Gregory Giaccio, suggested he do it for free, according to ABC News.

In August, President Trump also wished Frank a happy birthday, since the young entrepreneur has turned 11 since sending his pitch to the White House.

Here is what Frank originally wrote to the White House, according to the press briefing transcript: