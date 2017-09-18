How these 6 award winners just made history at the Emmys

Elisabeth Moss won her first set of career Emmy awards as outstanding lead actress in a drama series and for outstanding drama series, thanks to her roles in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

As one of the show's producers, Moss notably helped Hulu score its first Emmy, beating Netflix and Amazon as the first streaming site to win an Emmy for best drama series.

Based off of Margaret Atwood's bestselling novel, the feminist dystopian narrative of "The Handmaid's Tale" has lent itself to comparisons of today's fight for women's rights.

In an interview with The New York Times in August, Moss noted that she feels "a huge sense of pride" in the character she portrays, as "these women are out there on the front lines, going to the places where the laws and the legislation are actually being decided. They're taking risks, and they're exercising their right to protest, and they are the true heroes."

"Margaret Atwood, thank you for what you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us," Moss said in her acceptance speech.

Though previously nominated seven times for her roles in "Mad Men" and "Top of the Lake," this marks her first set of career Emmy wins.

