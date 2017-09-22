How to write the perfect ‘thank you’ email for any situation

Sending a follow-up email after an interview is a crucial step when applying for a job — for multiple reasons. It can help you stand out from the other candidates, it gives you a second chance at answering a tough question and it can help you develop a relationship with your interviewer.
The secret to the perfect post-interview email is personalization. Rubin told CNBC Make It, "The key with the follow-up message is to include something the person said in the conversation that stood out to you. That way, it proves you listened and makes the message stronger than a basic 'Thanks again!'"
Another way to make sure that your email improves your chances of landing the job is to mirror the language used by the company you interviewed with. Read their website, brochures and pamphlets to get a sense of how they communicate and what they value. If a company repeatedly uses the word "synergy," use similar but more conversational words like "teamwork" and "collaboration."
By personalizing your note and matching the company's tone, you can demonstrate how you'd fit right in with the team.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook
Don't miss:
Here's what happens if you don't pay your student loans
4 tips for nailing a job interview over text
Before you send that email, ask yourself this