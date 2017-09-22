How to write the perfect ‘thank you’ email for any situation

If you host an event, thanking your guests is the best way to keep in touch and take advantage of the social capital your event hopefully generated. For instance, when hosting a fundraising event, thank you notes can be crucial to the success of your cause.

In this situation, Rubin suggests using the "wrinkle method." A "wrinkle" is a moment that caught people by surprise and made the event memorable. By including one of these special moments in your email, the "wrinkle method" allows you to develop a personal relationship before you "jump right into business."

The reason this method works is because mentioning a specific moment from the event or recalling a personal conversation that you shared increases the sincerity and power of your note.

"It's an approach to strengthen relationships, develop rapport and prove you're one of a kind," writes Rubin. "In every writing scenario, the goal is to be unforgettable. The 'wrinkle' method will make it happen. "