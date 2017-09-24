Take a look inside Beyonce and Jay-Z's new $26 million house in the Hamptons

The summer may be over, but music moguls Jay-Z and Beyonce are headed to the beach — as the new owners of a $26 million estate in East Hampton, N.Y.

The house has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and tops 12,000 square feet, according to Trulia. The property also includes water access to Georgica Pond, is close to a 17 acre meadow preserve. It also offers a separate 1,800-square-foot guest house that has two bedrooms.

This house isn't the couple's first real estate play this year. After spending three years hunting for a new home, they eventually purchased a 30,000-square-foot estate on the West Coast In Bel Air for $88 million in August — the most expensive deal of the year in LA.

In May, Forbes reported that the pair's combined net worth makes them a billion dollar couple: Beyonce accounting for $350 million and Jay-Z worth $810 million.

Take a look inside their Hamptons get-away spot: