Amid Trump-NFL controversy, Mark Cuban shares his 4 rules of leadership

At a rally held in Alabama on Friday, September 22, President Donald Trump encouraged NFL team owners to fire any player who disrespects the American flag by protesting during the national anthem. In response, billionaire investor Mark Cuban criticized Trump's comments and shared four pieces of leadership advice on Twitter aimed at the president.

Trump alluded to free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee to protest police brutality in 2016 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Following Trump's comments over the weekend, more than 200 players sat down, knelt or raised their fists during the national anthem before their games on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Trump continued tweeting about the issue, criticizing players who have "the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL."

On Sunday, Cuban resurfaced a 2015 message he sent to his followers on Cyber Dust, a private messaging app he invests in, via Twitter.

Here are the four rules of leadership he shared in response to Trump's comments:

Leaders don't conform to the consensus. They create consensus to their vision and goals. Leaders don't change their positions mid debate. They welcome scorn from the masses because it creates the opportunity for dialogue. Leaders don't look backwards to condemn what has already been done, they look forward to create a better future. Leaders are not dogmatic. They are principled and know that change is never easy, but when it's necessary, they must lead.

Cuban also made a point of defending players across different sports in light of Trump's recent comments.

"The president is not going to apologize. Are you kidding me?" Cuban tells CNBC. "Instead of getting on his phone and tweeting, just read a book. You know, just chill. I know that's crazy to say about our president."

"If he dishes it out, he's got to be able to take it," Cuban says.



