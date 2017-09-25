How much a 40-year-old has to save to be a millionaire by 67

The sooner you start putting your money to work, the better. If you start at age 22, for example, you may only have to set aside 4-10 percent of your salary to accumulate a million dollars.

But the longer you wait to start saving, the more catching up you'll have to do. To illustrate this, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 40 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a six percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Depending on how much you earn, you'll have to save 13-to-37 percent of your income to reach millionaire status by age 67. Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.