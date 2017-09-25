Whether you're a college student deciding on your major or a seasoned professional looking for a job change, it's common to feel that you're the only one struggling to find direction. It's also incredibly frustrating.

"Some people just know the answer to this question, and they've always known," bestselling management author Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It. "But for the rest of us — I'm looking at you, college seniors — it's not always obvious."

If the question of what to do with your life has you stumped, take a minute to try this exercise Welch recommends to everyone looking to zero-in on the passion that could become a career. It can help you identify your "area of destiny," a phrase she and husband Jack Welch borrowed from Pastor Terry Smith of The Life Christian Church of West Orange, New Jersey.