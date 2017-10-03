Tom Petty once battled his record label over $1 and changed the music industry for good

On Monday, rock-and-roll icon Tom Petty died at age 66 after going into cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

The Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers frontman will forever be remembered as a rock great. But even to those who don't recognize a single one of his songs, his influence on the music industry is undeniable.

Throughout his career, Petty made headlines for defying his record company and pioneering new strategies within an industry dominated by high-powered executives.

In 1979, Petty was already thriving, with two successful albums and hit singles including "Breakdown" and "American Girl." However, financially, he had little to show for his work, thanks to an unfavorable contract.