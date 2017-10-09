Here’s how much every inch of Apple’s new $5 billion campus cost to build

Description: The100,000 square-foot fitness center includes a two-story yoga studio, laundry facilities and physical therapy space.

Price tag: $16,731,000

While the buildings may have been expensive to construct, Apple is optimistic that its sustainable design choices will help the company save resources on energy. Building rooftops will generate 17 megawatts of solar energy, and the main building is the world's largest naturally

ventilated building.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We've achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."

