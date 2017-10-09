Here’s how much every inch of Apple’s new $5 billion campus cost to build

Last month, Apple unveiled its highly anticipated — and highly expensive — new campus, Apple Park. The campus was designed by architecture firm Foster + Partners, covers 2.8 million square feet and accommodates 12,000 employees. It reportedly cost $5 billion to build — that's about $0.00056 per square foot and $0.08064 per square inch.
Contractor review site BuildZoom collected the government building permits for Apple Park in order to calculate exactly how much the most notable structures cost. Check out the price tags for some of the biggest buildings in Apple Park: