Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals he owns two gas cars and one is his ‘first love’

The very first car Musk owned and liked was a gas car too — a 1978 BMW 320i, for which he paid $1,400 in 1994 and fixed it up himself, according to Forbes. He had the car for two years and then a wheel fell off when he lent the car to an intern. "I scrapped the car at that point," Musk says.

He's also had a McLaren F1, a sports car he wrecked in 2000 when driving with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

"Peter said, 'So what can this do?' and like probably No. 1 on the list of famous last words, I said, 'Watch this.' So I floored it and did a lane change on Sand Hill," says Musk, referring to the famous Silicon Valley road, during an interview with PandoDaily. "We hit an embankment, like a 45-degree embankment on Sand Hill, which tossed the car into the air like a discus and it kept rotating with about three foot of air clearance."

Despite the billionaire tech titan's affection for old and sporty gasoline cars, his vision with Tesla is to help move the world away from fossil fuel energy — a cause he sees as desperately important.

"The point of [building Tesla] was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good. That's what 'sustainable' means. It's not some silly, hippy thing — it matters for everyone," Musk writes in his 2016 "Master Plan" for Tesla on the company's blog.

"By definition, we must at some point achieve a sustainable energy economy or we will run out of fossil fuels to burn and civilization will collapse. Given that we must get off fossil fuels anyway and that virtually all scientists agree that dramatically increasing atmospheric and oceanic carbon levels is insane, the faster we achieve sustainability, the better."

See also:

9 years ago SpaceX nearly failed itself out of existence: 'It is a pretty emotional day,' says Elon Musk

Elon Musk reveals plan to transport passengers anywhere on earth in under 60 minutes, for the price of a plane ticket

Billionaire Elon Musk responds to unhappy Tesla customer on a Friday night, teaching a brilliant lesson in customer service