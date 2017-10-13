Students affected by Harvey and Irma should apply for financial aid — and then ask for more

Most American students depend on some kind of financial assistance to attend college.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 86 percent of college students receive aid, and in the aftermath of natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irene, affected students may need more financial assistance than they had expected.

Every student who was affected by either of these natural disasters should apply for financial aid, but what they may not realize is that once they've received their packages, they should ask for more.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which allows millions of college students to apply for $120 billion worth of federal college aid, opened October 1st. According to NerdWallet, the high school class of 2017 missed out on roughly $2.3 billion in free federal grant money for college, simply by not applying for it.