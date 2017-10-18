3 phrases you should avoid using in the office

If you're new to office culture, you might notice there are certain words people love to use over email and in person. But are you using the appropriate words and phrases for a professional setting?

A new survey of 1,000 Americans by cloud-hosting firm Summit Hosting found that, across industries, the three most annoying phrases to use in the office are "LOL" (said aloud), "ping me" and "growth hacking."

You might use them because it seems like a good way to fit in with the rest of your coworkers and your company culture. However, doing so can be cliche and hurt your reputation as someone who is genuine, the survey finds.

The survey was conducted online by a near-equal number of men and women, including about 60 percent millennial respondents, 27 percent Gen Xers, 11 percent Baby Boomers and 2 percent who did not identify their age.

"Millennials may be criticized for using jargon only they understand, but when it comes to overused and aggravating sayings around the office, most generations of Americans were on the same page about the negative impact language could be having on perceptions of intelligence," the study found.

Favorable office jargon varies between industries, but whether you are having a business-heavy or casual conversation may dictate which phrases are more or less acceptable.

Being a good communicator at work is key to your success as an employee in an office. Employer data find that one of the most in-demand "soft skills" employers are looking for right now is the ability to speak and write effectively, according to an analysis of about 940,000 job listings. Regardless of setting, some words are hard to avoid, like the following 10.

"When it comes to trying to get your point across at work, jargon may occasionally help you say something more efficiently, or in a way that paints you as someone who's in the know," the survey findings detail. "Depending on the subject, the context, and even the delivery, some common phrases can come off as more intelligent in the right circumstances."

