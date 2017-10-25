36-year-old retiree: A big paycheck doesn't lead to early retirement—here's what does

In 2014, Steve Adcock, 36, and his wife Courtney, 32, decided to double down on their savings in order to retire early.

About two years later, Steve left his career in information technology at age 35. Courtney left her IT job in April 2017, and since, the two have been traveling the country full-time in a 30-foot Airstream trailer.

While the couple made good money — a combined $200,000 to $230,000 a year — their success boiled down to learning how to spend less rather than figuring out how to make more.

"Never assume income and retirement are tied at the hip," Adcock writes on his blog, ThinkSaveRetire. "It is almost always easier to retire early based on a high level of savings than a high level of income."