How to answer the interview question, 'What is the name of our CEO?'

One of the worst interview mistakes you can make is not prepping yourself with background knowledge about the company where you're interviewing.

To test just how interested a candidate is in a position, job search platform Glassdoor says interviewers will often ask, "What is the name of our CEO?" in order to assess how much research an applicant has done.

"[Employers] seek to understand one thing: Did you do your homework?" career strategist Mary Grace Gardner of The Young Professionista tells the site for its 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "If you want to prove you are a good fit for a job, you have to put in the time to research the company."

To help, Gardner suggests candidates look up the latest news about the company, read an annual report about its status or hold an informational interview to get greater insight on the company and its culture. She also suggests reviewing the company's Glassdoor profile to get feedback from current employees.