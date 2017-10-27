Why an ex-NFL player and actor worth millions still drives the 20-year-old car he took to prom

Nnamdi Asomugha has had an impressive career so far. He played 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2003, where he earned up to $11 million a year. Since stepping away from football, Asomugha transitioned into acting, recently starring in the feature film "Crown Heights."
But despite earning millions, Asomugha chooses to live modestly.
"I was never a big spender," he told Davy Rothbart in an interview with Wealthsimple. "We didn't have much growing up, so I guess I got used it. Even when I was a Pro Bowl player in the NFL, I lived the same way because that's what I knew."