Why an ex-NFL player and actor worth millions still drives the 20-year-old car he took to prom

Although Asomugha's frugal mentality may seem strict, it helped keep him from going broke. A viral Sports Illustrated feature from 2009 cites a humbling statistic: "By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress because of joblessness or divorce."

And yet, the actor feels for his teammates who weren't as lucky. "For athletes, it's extremely tough to trust people with your finances. It's so easy to be victimized," Asomugha says. "When I hear about a player losing his money, I'll rarely, if ever, point a finger at the player because I know how difficult it is. It's not always, 'Look at this idiot who got paid all these millions of dollars and lost it all.' It may be more like, 'This naive kid with a million things going on in his life put his faith in the wrong people.' I know because I was that person."

It was during his second year in the league that Asomugha realized he needed to be prepared for life after football. "It was a clear message that, as a player, you're not really in control of your destiny and the way you make a living," he says.