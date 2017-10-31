These are America's biggest financial fears—but they can be overcome

Since credit cards are a major source of anxiety, too, try to pay off your balance in full each month in order to avoid high interest rates. If you can't, then you might be living beyond your means and need to make some adjustments to your spending, financial expert Tom Corley says.

If you're worried about losing your card, try getting a virtual one.

"Halloween comes once a year, yet scary credit cards are always lurking," the survey says. "Evaluate your needs. Since [some] cards excel in one particular area — rewards, for example — it's important you determine exactly what you need before looking into specific offers.

"[Isolate] different types of transactions on different accounts in order to garner the best possible collection of terms," it adds. "This might entail getting a rewards card for everyday expenses that you pay off completely by the end of the month."

Also, compare the terms of the cards, not just the branding, the survey says. "Read the fine print. Even though [it] can lead to headaches, it can also contain crucial information that impacts how much you pay for card use as well as the overall benefit you derive from your card."

While cards can come with risks, learning how to use them can calm your worries and even help you feel like you're using cards to win. By understanding how to get the most out of their plastic, this couple flew to five continents for free.

