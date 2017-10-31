These are America's biggest financial fears—but they can be overcome

Ghouls and goblins aren't the only thing haunting Americans this Halloween. Money management freaks them out too, as financial website WalletHub discovered via a survey of more than 530 people.
One of respondents' top two fears, both of which tied for first place: an unexpected crisis. About 26 percent are worried they won't have the necessary funds to cover an emergency, like an unanticipated medical bill. That could be, in part, because 69 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in total savings and 34 percent have no savings at all, as a 2016 GOBankingRates survey found.
26 percent also said not having enough saved for retirement scares them most. Meanwhile, 20 percent said a sudden job loss makes them anxious and 7 percent said the same of poor credit.
Luckily, there are ways to overcome these fears.