How to answer the interview question, 'What was your biggest failure?'

When it comes to impressing a potential employer, it may seem like a no-brainer to focus on your strengths. But actually, addressing your difficulties can pay off better than you think.

Job search site Glassdoor says that candidates should be prepared to answer the question, "What was your biggest failure?" to help employers get a better sense of how they will contribute to their company.

"Interviewers aren't trying to pinpoint your weaknesses, they just want to get a realistic picture of you as a candidate," Zachary Painter from ResumeGenius.com tells Glassdoor as part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "More importantly, they want to see if you learn from your failures."