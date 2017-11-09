The surprising job Jeff Bezos says he'd want if he hadn't founded Amazon

It's hard to imagine Jeff Bezos being anything other than the self-made billionaire he is today.

But in an interview with his brother Mark at Summit Series in Los Angeles, the Amazon founder admits to having always fantasized about holding one other job in particular.

When asked what he'd be if he wasn't "Jeff Bezos," TechCrunch reports the entrepreneur saying he'd be a software engineer — the job he held on Wall Street before launching Amazon. He then went on to explain that there's a surprising job, outside of tech, that's always fascinated him.

"I have this fantasy of being a bartender," he said. "I pride myself on my craft cocktails."