VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Here's how Jeff Bezos maintains laser focus

Jeff Bezos
Getty Images
Jeff Bezos

As a husband, father and billionaire founder of Amazon you would think juggling multiple tasks at once is the only way Jeff Bezos successfully gets anything done.

But during an interview with his brother Mark at Summit Series in Los Angeles, Bezos revealed how he maintains laser focus: by only tackling one thing at a time.

"When I have dinner with friends or family, I like to be doing whatever I'm doing," he says, according to TechCrunch. "I don't like to multitask. If I'm reading my email I want to be reading my email."

The surprising career advice Jeff Bezos gave me
Suzy Welch: The surprising career advice Jeff Bezos gave me   

Bezos adopted his method early. As a child enrolled in a Montessori school, he'd often refuse to move on to a new task. In fact, his teacher would have to pick up his chair and physically move him to the next project in order for him to get it done, reports TechCrunch.

Rather than going back and forth from one task to the next, Bezos admitted, "I multitask serially."

Bezos has even implemented a rule to ensure that he isn't distracted by unnecessary meetings. His two-pizza ruledictates that he won't call a meeting, or even attend one, if two pizzas wouldn't feed the entire group. That way, Bezos knows that the meetings he attends will be made up of only the staff most essential to the project at hand, and thus more likely to be productive.

According to research from Bryan College, millennial employees have lower productivity due to constant multitasking, which costs the global economy $450 billion annually. Adopting Bezos' habits may help you minimize distractions and zero-in on the tasks that matter most.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

How Jeff Bezos' 'two pizza rule' can help you hold more productive meetings

Jeff Bezos says this exercise convinced him to quit his Wall Street job and launch Amazon

Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person
Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...