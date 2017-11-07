Here's how Jeff Bezos maintains laser focus

Bezos adopted his method early. As a child enrolled in a Montessori school, he'd often refuse to move on to a new task. In fact, his teacher would have to pick up his chair and physically move him to the next project in order for him to get it done, reports TechCrunch.

Rather than going back and forth from one task to the next, Bezos admitted, "I multitask serially."

Bezos has even implemented a rule to ensure that he isn't distracted by unnecessary meetings. His two-pizza ruledictates that he won't call a meeting, or even attend one, if two pizzas wouldn't feed the entire group. That way, Bezos knows that the meetings he attends will be made up of only the staff most essential to the project at hand, and thus more likely to be productive.

According to research from Bryan College, millennial employees have lower productivity due to constant multitasking, which costs the global economy $450 billion annually. Adopting Bezos' habits may help you minimize distractions and zero-in on the tasks that matter most.

