The unemployment rate for veterans is the lowest it has ever been since September 2001, and it continuing to fall. This achievement is due in part to the employers who have made a commitment to hire those who have served in our armed forces.

In advance of Veterans Day, job site Monster worked with a panel of veteran hiring experts and Military.com to gather a list of the 10 best companies for veterans. All of the companies in the top 10 employed at least 15 percent veterans.

Evan Guzman, founder of The MiLBRAND Project, which helps companies attract and retain veteran hires, says the reason that companies love to hire veterans is because of the values that military service instills in them.

"Veterans are loyal, resilient, possess a strong work ethic and are masters of teamwork," he says. "Companies, especially the nominees and winners on our list, know that veterans bring advanced experience in meeting mission objectives and will adapt those skills into their jobs."

Read on to see Monster's list of the 10 best companies for veterans: