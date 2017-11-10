VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 10 best companies for veterans

Utah National Guard hosts a job fair for veterans
George Frey/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Utah National Guard hosts a job fair for veterans

The unemployment rate for veterans is the lowest it has ever been since September 2001, and it continuing to fall. This achievement is due in part to the employers who have made a commitment to hire those who have served in our armed forces.

In advance of Veterans Day, job site Monster worked with a panel of veteran hiring experts and Military.com to gather a list of the 10 best companies for veterans. All of the companies in the top 10 employed at least 15 percent veterans.

Evan Guzman, founder of The MiLBRAND Project, which helps companies attract and retain veteran hires, says the reason that companies love to hire veterans is because of the values that military service instills in them.

"Veterans are loyal, resilient, possess a strong work ethic and are masters of teamwork," he says. "Companies, especially the nominees and winners on our list, know that veterans bring advanced experience in meeting mission objectives and will adapt those skills into their jobs."

Read on to see Monster's list of the 10 best companies for veterans:

This ex-Marine built a multimillion-dollar moving company while helping curb veteran unemployment
This Marine built a multimillion-dollar moving company that hires vets   

10. Boeing

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 15 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 15 percent

Monster's company description: "Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. Their products include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training."

How they support veteran employees: Boeing's veteran hire retention rate in 2016 was 92 percent and the Boeing Military & Veteran Engagement Team (BMVET) integrates Boeing's efforts within the military and veterans communities. Boeing is a frequent sponsor of Veterans in Aerospace Symposium and the Veterans Transition Initiative.

9. Union Pacific Railroad

Headquarters: Omaha, Nebraska

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 20 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 17.5 percent

Monster's company description: "Union Pacific Railroad is North America's premier railroad franchise, covering 23 states across the western two-thirds of the United States."

How they support veteran employees: Union Pacific hosts regional Military Leadership Hiring programs to place vets in management positions and sponsors UPVETS, which provides support, networking and mentorships to veteran employees. The company has a 61 percent veteran retention rate.

8. BAE Systems

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 21 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 16.5 percent

Monster's company description: "BAE is an international defense, aerospace and security company that delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services."

How they support veteran employees: BAE aims to hire 100 veterans a month in 2018, with an emphasis on female veteran hiring. Their Warrior Integration Program focuses on integrating combat-wounded veterans into the workforce through on-boarding, mentoring, and career development. The CEO of BAE Systems recognizes 5,000 veteran employees a year for their accomplishments and contributions to the company.

7. USAA

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 22 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 15 percent

Monster's company description: "USAA provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to more than 11 million members who are serving or have received an honorable discharge from the military, plus their eligible family members."

How they support veteran employees: In 2018, USAA aims for 30 percent of all hires to be veterans or military spouses. USAA offers a 12-month VetsLeaD (Veteran Transition Leadership Development) program which offers classroom training and executive mentorships.

470624279
Terry Vine/J Patrick Lane | Getty Images

6. Schneider National

Headquarters: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 22 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 28 percent

Monster's company description: "Schneider National is a provider of trucking and transportation logistics services."

How they support veteran employees: Schneider was ranked the best company for veterans in 2016. Over a quarter of all Schneider employees are veterans, in part because the company accepts driving certifications through the Military Skills Test Waiver.

5. Booz Allen Hamilton

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 27.2 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 29.8 percent

Monster's company description: "Booz Allen Hamilton provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to major corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations."

How they support veteran employees: Booz Allen Hamilton runs the Veteran Recruiting Center of Excellence (VRCE) with a specific talent acquisition team geared wholly to recruiting and retaining veterans. Programs like these are why 49 of the company's leaders are veterans.

Job fair for veterans
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP | Getty Images
Job fair for veterans

4. Lockheed Martin

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 28 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 23 percent

Monster's company description: "Lockheed Martin is a global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technology defense contractor."

How they support veteran employees: Lockheed Martin employs a full-time military relations and recruiting team that attends over 170 military recruiting events a year. The company also hosts an annual Military/Veterans Leadership forum to explore solutions for better supporting veterans in the workplace.

3. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 31 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 29 percent

Monster's company description: "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), one of the world's largest law enforcement agencies, is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S., while also facilitating lawful international travel and trade."

How they support veteran employees: CBP makes strategic use of Special Hiring Authorities for Veterans, which allow CBP to circumvent the typical job-application process by directly appointing qualified veterans into positions within the workforce.

2. Intelligent Waves

Headquarters: Reson, Virginia

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 37 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 47 percent

Monster's company description: "New to the list this year, Intelligent Waves LLC is a veteran-owned small business that specializes in providing IT and communications support to a wide variety of U.S. government customers."

How they support veteran employees: Intelligent Waves offers an Employee Assistance Program that provides counseling and referral services to their veterans, whether they are in need of personal, health or wellness assistance.

1. ManTech International Corporation

Headquarters: Fairfax, Virginia

Percentage of 2017 hires who are vets: 64 percent

Percentage of workforce who are vets: 46 percent

Monster's company description: "ManTech provides advanced technological services to the U.S. government in the areas of defense, intelligence, law enforcement, science, administration, health and other fields."

How they support veteran employees: ManTech hired a higher percentage of veterans in 2017 than any other company on the list. A whopping 64 percent of their hires in 2017 are veterans and ManTech plans to increase this percentage in 2018.

These two mental tricks Navy SEALs learn can help you unlock personal and professional success
These two mental tricks Navy SEALs learn can help you unlock personal and professional success   

A broad range of industries are represented in Monster's list.

"This year's list shows an increased acknowledgment from industry that veteran's experiences and skills reach well beyond traditional industries of defense and aerospace and into transportation logistics, technology and financial services," says Jodi Hon, SVP and GM of enterprise business for Monster.

Terry Howell, senior director at Military.com, says that efforts from both for-profit companies and non-profit organizations have been crucial for the improvements that veterans have seen across sectors.

"Companies like Starbucks and Amazon have made efforts to bring employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses to the public's attention," Howell says. "Their leadership and support for organizations, such as the Veterans Jobs Mission, is having a great impact on veteran unemployment."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:
The 10 best universities for veterans
The 5 most valuable college majors
These are the 10 best community colleges in the country

This Navy veteran went from being in debt to being worth almost $2 million
This Navy vet went from being in debt to having a net worth of $1.85 million   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...