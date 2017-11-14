This sleek submersible can dive up to 300 meters (about 984 feet), is air-conditioned, has a Bluetooth stereo system and carries two guests and a captain. And it comes with a hefty pricetag. According to Erik Hasselman, commercial director at the Netherlands-based U-Boat Worx, which made the sub, the cost of a new C-Explorer 3 like this starts at around €2.5 million ($2.211 million).

Being in the sub, which was originally built for scientific research, "is a magic experience," according to Hasselman.

"You simply submerge in a new world with the ease of stepping into your car and driving to the supermarket," he says. "The view from the inside is virtually unimpeded, so you can see 360-degrees around, which makes you feel like you're in an aquarium."