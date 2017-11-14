Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins still drives the car he had in high school

"I don't give a s--- about cars," he said in a 2013 interview with The Bull Magazine. "All of my cars add up to the price of one person's car on the street."

Hawkins is in good company. Grohl drives "a family car — not a monster SUV, but a family car that fits five people," he told The Red Bulletin. Grohl's not pure practicality, though: He also owns a $140,000 Tesla which he acknowledges is 'impractical' and 'the stupidest thing.'

Grohl's money philosophy is simple: "I don't waste my time thinking about how I could make more when I already got enough. I'm not a banker, I'm a musician."

Also like Grohl, Hawkins has never been in it for the money. "If you want to play music, play because you want to play music, not because you want to be rich and famous, because chances are you are not going to be rich and famous," he told The Bull Magazine when asked what message he'd give to younger musicians.

He continued: "If you get lucky like me, you may make a really good living, and that is luck and hard work, and all the hard work in the world does not mean it's necessarily going to happen either."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: