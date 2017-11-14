Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins still drives the car he had in high school

When the Foo Fighters' drummer quit in 1997 in the middle of working on the band's second album, founder Dave Grohl called Taylor Hawkins, who was then touring with Alanis Morissette, to ask if he knew anyone who'd be interested in filling the spot.
Hawkins offered himself up and joined the Foo Fighters in the midst of their rise to prominence. Hawkins has since won 11 Grammy awards, worked on his own side projects and is reportedly worth around $20 million.
However, when it comes to his ride, Hawkins keeps things simple. He drives a 2005 Subaru Baja, he shares in a recent video with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells. "Subarus are tough," he says. "They're hard to kill."
His second car? The truck he drove in high school, a red Toyota 4x4 from 1986.