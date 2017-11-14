VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins still drives the car he had in high school

Taylor Hawkins
Jerod Harris | Getty Images
Taylor Hawkins

When the Foo Fighters' drummer quit in 1997 in the middle of working on the band's second album, founder Dave Grohl called Taylor Hawkins, who was then touring with Alanis Morissette, to ask if he knew anyone who'd be interested in filling the spot.

Hawkins offered himself up and joined the Foo Fighters in the midst of their rise to prominence. Hawkins has since won 11 Grammy awards, worked on his own side projects and is reportedly worth around $20 million.

However, when it comes to his ride, Hawkins keeps things simple. He drives a 2005 Subaru Baja, he shares in a recent video with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells. "Subarus are tough," he says. "They're hard to kill."

His second car? The truck he drove in high school, a red Toyota 4x4 from 1986.

Check out the $2 car Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris drives
Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris drives a $2 car   

"I don't give a s--- about cars," he said in a 2013 interview with The Bull Magazine. "All of my cars add up to the price of one person's car on the street."

Hawkins is in good company. Grohl drives "a family car — not a monster SUV, but a family car that fits five people," he told The Red Bulletin. Grohl's not pure practicality, though: He also owns a $140,000 Tesla which he acknowledges is 'impractical' and 'the stupidest thing.'

Grohl's money philosophy is simple: "I don't waste my time thinking about how I could make more when I already got enough. I'm not a banker, I'm a musician."

Also like Grohl, Hawkins has never been in it for the money. "If you want to play music, play because you want to play music, not because you want to be rich and famous, because chances are you are not going to be rich and famous," he told The Bull Magazine when asked what message he'd give to younger musicians.

He continued: "If you get lucky like me, you may make a really good living, and that is luck and hard work, and all the hard work in the world does not mean it's necessarily going to happen either."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

Chance the Rapper's unconventional business model landed him a spot on Fortune's 40 under 40
Chance the Rapper's unconventional rise to success   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...