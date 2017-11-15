Billionaire investor Ron Baron: Here's the mindset that's made Elon Musk so successful

Billionaire investor Ron Baron has high hopes for Tesla. He also has high hopes for Tesla's CEO and fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, the investor explains why Musk has been so successful thus far: his "why not" mindset.

"What [Elon Musk] does, it reminded me a little of Robert Kennedy," says Baron, who has been a long-time investor in Tesla.

In a 1968 speech, Kennedy said, "Some people see things as they are and say, 'Why?' I dream things that never were and say, 'Why not?'"

"[Musk] is a guy who thinks about things that never were and says, 'Why not?'" Baron explains.