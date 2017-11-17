If you still live with your parents, make sure to follow these 3 money rules

Living with one's parents is now the most common living arrangement for young Americans.

Millennials are also staying at home longer: In 2016, 36 percent of graduating seniors planned to return to the nest for a year or more after graduation.

There's nothing wrong with moving back in with your parents. In some cases, it's the smart financial move. "Living with my parents was one of the best decisions I could have made financially and career-wise in my 20s," says CNBC Make It reporter Marguerite Ward, who says the arrangement saved her $47,000 and helped her pay down her student loans.

If you find yourself back home, be sure to follow a few guidelines, advises personal finance expert Suze Orman.