An alarming number of shoppers are still paying off debt from last Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, the pressure to spend spikes. This year, gift-buying Americans plan to spend $660 on average.

That's according to new data from NerdWallet's 2017 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report, which analyzed spending and behavior trends of more than 2,000 Americans aged 18 and over.

And holiday-induced debt is a growing problem. Although survey respondents say they plan to spend roughly the same amount as they spent last year, 24 percent of shoppers say they overspent in 2016, while 27 percent admit to not making a budget at all.