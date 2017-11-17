The surprising ways student loans can affect your sex life

It turns out student loans can affect more than just your bank account; they can affect your libido, too. That's according to Student Loan Hero, which conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Americans with outstanding loan debt to see how the debt impacts their relationships.

About 32 percent say that stress caused by debt has decreased their sex drive. For some borrowers, that stress has led to arguments with their partner about money or avoiding the topic altogether.

Nearly 43 percent say they fight about money with their partners "somewhat often," 36 percent say they have lied about money and 24 percent have kept their student loans a secret.

What's more, 46 percent of respondents say they've delayed starting a family because of loan debt, 35 percent delayed "the marriage talk," and one-quarter put off moving in together.