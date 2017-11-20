This is best way to see the Northern Lights—from a glass igloo hotel

If you're dying to see the Northern Lights, there's one way to experience them that may just beat all others: from a glass igloo tucked into the snow at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland.
The luxurious resort is in a northern region of the country called Finnish Lapland — 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle.
Aurora Borealis-spotting is the main attraction at Kakslauttanen from August through late April. In the winter, visitors can also ride snow mobiles, take sled rides with huskies, go ice fishing or see reindeer. And in the summer, the resort accommodates activities like horseback riding and panning for gold.
The hotel has had some famous guests, including the Sports Illustrated swim suit models.
Here's a look at the snowy wonderland.
First built in 1999, the roofs of the igloos are made of thermal glass to allow the room to remain warm without disrupting the view.
There is Wi-Fi in the reception area at the hotel, but the igloos themselves are entirely without. Visitors report experiencing a pleasant "digital detox."
The hotel has 53 igloos that are meant for two people, and 12 igloos meant for four. A small glass igloo costs €435 euros, or about $512 dollars per night.
For a bigger party, Kakslauttanen has accommodations that sleep up to six people. Its Kelo-Glass Igloos are a combination of a log cabin with a classic igloo.
A Kelo-Glass Igloo costs €598 euros, or about $703 per night.
They have a "private sauna and bathroom, fireplace, kitchenette, and a bedroom with a stunning glass roof," according to Kakslauttanen.
The walls of the cabin are made from "Lapland's unique kelo pinewood."
