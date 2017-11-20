This is best way to see the Northern Lights—from a glass igloo hotel

The luxurious resort is in a northern region of the country called Finnish Lapland — 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Aurora Borealis-spotting is the main attraction at Kakslauttanen from August through late April. In the winter, visitors can also ride snow mobiles, take sled rides with huskies, go ice fishing or see reindeer. And in the summer, the resort accommodates activities like horseback riding and panning for gold.

The hotel has had some famous guests, including the Sports Illustrated swim suit models.

Here's a look at the snowy wonderland.

First built in 1999, the roofs of the igloos are made of thermal glass to allow the room to remain warm without disrupting the view.