These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in the U.S.

Employment in the U.S. is expected to increase by 11.5 million between 2016 and 2026, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Within the next decade, more than 10.5 million new service-provider jobs — like information security analyst and mathematician — are expected to be added to the economy. About 219,000 jobs like construction worker will be added in the goods-producing sector as well. In healthcare and social assistance, approximately four million new employment opportunities are projected to be added by 2026.

The most recent Occupational Outlook Handbook, recently released by the BLS, breaks down how jobs will grow over the next decade.