These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in the U.S.

Mark Boster | Getty Images

Employment in the U.S. is expected to increase by 11.5 million between 2016 and 2026, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Within the next decade, more than 10.5 million new service-provider jobs — like information security analyst and mathematician — are expected to be added to the economy. About 219,000 jobs like construction worker will be added in the goods-producing sector as well. In healthcare and social assistance, approximately four million new employment opportunities are projected to be added by 2026.

The most recent Occupational Outlook Handbook, recently released by the BLS, breaks down how jobs will grow over the next decade.

Below are the top 10 occupations that are predicted to grow the fastest in the next 10 years:

1. Solar photovoltaic installers

Projected growth rate: 105 percent

Median pay: $39,240 per year

2. Wind turbine service technicians 

Projected growth rate: 96 percent

Median pay: $52,260 per year

3. Home health aides

Projected growth rate: 47 percent

Median pay: $22,600 per year

4. Personal care aides

Projected growth rate: 37 percent

Median pay: $21,920 per year

5. Physician assistants

Projected growth rate: 37 percent

Median pay: $101,480 per year

6. Nurse practictioners

Projected growth rate: 36 percent

Median pay: $100,910 per year

7. Statisticians 

Projected growth rate: 33 percent

Median pay: $80,500 per year

8. Physical therapists assistants

Projected growth rate: 31 percent

Median pay: $56,610 per year

9. Software developers, applications

Projected growth rate: 30 percent

Median pay: $100,080 per year

10. Mathematicians

Projected growth rate: 29 percent

Median pay: $80,500 per year

