Mark Cuban says this book fueled his optimism about A.I.

Multi-billionaire tech investor: By 2050, A.I. will have the same ability to learn as humans 9:01 AM ET Wed, 20 Sept 2017 | 01:08

"In 10 years from now, artificial intelligence won't create a robot, if you will, that's out of the movies and is a danger to us," Cuban told Vanity Fair earlier this month.

His thoughts are similar to those of Bill Gates, who agrees that we shouldn't panic about the future of artificial intelligence. Cuban does, however, warn job seekers of the need to adapt to new changes.

"Whatever you are studying right now if you are not getting up to speed on deep learning, neural networks, etc., you lose," he told the SXSW audience. "We are going through the process where software will automate software, automation will automate automation."

To keep up, Cuban says, "knowing how to critically think and assess from a global perspective, I think, is going to be more valuable than what we see as exciting careers today which might be programming or CPA or those types of things."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

AI and robots could threaten your career within 5 years

Bill Gates: I do not agree with Elon Musk about A.I. 'We shouldn't panic about it'

Mark Cuban: The world's first trillionaire will be an artificial intelligence entrepreneur