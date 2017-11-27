VISIT CNBC.COM

Mark Cuban says this book fueled his optimism about A.I.

Eric McCandless | ABC | Getty Images
Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has not been shy about discussing his thoughts on artificial intelligence.

At SXSW in Austin earlier this year, Cuban predicted that the next filthy rich business person will be an AI entrepreneur.

"I am telling you, the world's first trillionaires are going to come from somebody who masters AI and all its derivatives and applies it in ways we never thought of," said Cuban.

"It scares the s*** out of me," billionaire Mark Cuban says of AI   

In a recent interview with Men's Fitness, the self-made billionaire discusses how his fascination with AI has shaped his reading list, of late. When asked about the best book he's read recently, Cuban responded by saying "The Master Algorithm: How the Quest for the Ultimate Learning Machine Will Remake the World," by Pedro Domingos.

"It's a very readable guide to how all the different forms of artificial intelligence work and how they can impact each of us and our environment now and long term," says Cuban.

Unlike Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who warns of gloomy future driven by artificial intelligence, Cuban is on the more optimistic side about its impact.

Multi-billionaire tech investor: By 2050, A.I. will have the same ability to learn as humans
Multi-billionaire tech investor: By 2050, A.I. will have the same ability to learn as humans   

"In 10 years from now, artificial intelligence won't create a robot, if you will, that's out of the movies and is a danger to us," Cuban told Vanity Fair earlier this month.

His thoughts are similar to those of Bill Gates, who agrees that we shouldn't panic about the future of artificial intelligence. Cuban does, however, warn job seekers of the need to adapt to new changes.

"Whatever you are studying right now if you are not getting up to speed on deep learning, neural networks, etc., you lose," he told the SXSW audience. "We are going through the process where software will automate software, automation will automate automation."

To keep up, Cuban says, "knowing how to critically think and assess from a global perspective, I think, is going to be more valuable than what we see as exciting careers today which might be programming or CPA or those types of things."

