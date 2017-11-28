9 holiday gifts for people who love 'Shark Tank'

Price: $49.99

Perfect for outdoor adventurers, this is actually a portable light that packs flat and uses energy from the sun to illuminate nights spent camping or hiking. Through a USB port, it can charge your phone on the go. Backed by Mark Cuban, LuminAID also has a philanthropic purpose, serving areas without stable access to electricity or victims of natural disasters by partnering with relief organizations. For $10, you can donate a light to a non-profit or charitable group.

