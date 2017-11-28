9 holiday gifts for people who love 'Shark Tank'

If you know someone who reads Mark Cuban's every tweet, devours Kevin O'Leary's books and aspires to Daymond John's hustle, you might just know a superfan of ABC's "Shark Tank."
Here are nine holiday gifts that got their start swimming with the sharks.
Price: $55.95
Buy now: Wicked Good 6 Pack
This Boston-based baked goods business has backing from "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and the star of CNBC's "The Profit," Marcus Lemonis. Wicked Good Cupcakes packs their signature cakes and fillings into jars, which "last up to 10 days without refrigeration and up to 6 months if you choose to freeze them," according to the company's website. You can order jars to be shipped across the country in sizes ranging from two packs ( $19.95) to custom 24 packs ($189.95), in flavors like Chocolate Lab Cupcake or Banana Caramel Walnut.
Price: $53.00
Buy now: Spikeball Kit
While this company's deal with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John didn't close, Forbes reports that Spikeball hauled in $13 million in revenue in 2016. Spikeball is a portable game you can play on a beach, indoors or just with a patch of grass. While there are several different ways to play, the basic concept is strategically bouncing a ball off a trampoline to catch your opponent unable to hit it back.
Price: $99.99
Buy now: The Ultimate Bubba's BBQ Pack
With backing from Daymond John and north of $16 million in sales, this company is selling ribs without bones along with classic barbecue.
Normally $126.94, you can now give the gift of meat with the Ultimate Bubba's BBQ Pack (enough to feed a crowd) for $99.99. It includes one 18 oz. package of the business's classic boneless baby back ribs, as well as 2 pounds of regular bone-in baby back ribs, 5 pounds worth of fully cooked turkey wings with a honey barbecue sauce and an 18 oz. bottle of "Original BBQ Sauce."
Price: $7.99
Buy now: Scrub Daddy Color Sponge 3 Pack
For a useful stocking-stuffer, check out the Scrub Daddy. Lori Greiner backed the company in 2012, and it has since brought in millions in sales. This fan-favorite sponge is "firm in cold water for tough scrubbing," and transitions to be "soft in warm water for light cleaning," according to the company.
Price: $435.00
Buy now: Kronos Touch Raw Stainless Steel Top Line
An emotional pitch on "Shark Tank" landed Kronos Golf an investment by Robert Herjavec in 2014. The company offers high-end golf putters, which range in price from over $400 to over $900. Each putter head is crafted from a single piece of metal, which means "no casting, no welding, no stamping, no shortcuts," according to the company. And, each putter is designed to perfectly balance on the head's sight line and center of gravity.
Price: $19.50
Buy now: Alpine Thigh High Boot Socks in Winter Instarsia
For Barbara Corcoran, the Grace & Lace brand certainly has been a present — she tells CNBC it brought her a 20-to-1 return on her investment within two years after investing on "Shark Tank." What started as a business selling socks tall enough to peek out of boots has now spread into a brand with all kinds of apparel. These thigh high socks were "custom knit on a loom," according to a company, which used "a thick gauge needle with blended yarns to create this wonderful sock pattern."
Price: $10.99
Buy now: Kitchen Spatty Set
The idea behind the Spatty is pretty simple: Sometimes you need to scrape things out of the bottom of bottles with skinny openings. It appeared in season four of "Shark Tank." The product serves a multitude of purposes with versions for working in the kitchen, getting the most out of cosmetics, crafting or tackling home and automotive projects. The Kitchen Spatty Set comes with both the 6-inch and the 12-inch models and is dishwasher safe.
Price: $ 27.00
Buy now: Rocketbook Wave
This isn't an ordinary journal. After filling the pages (making sure to write with a special pen included with the notebook), you can transfer your work to the cloud by taking a picture with the Rocketbook app and uploading the pages to a variety of cloud storage services, like Google Drive, Evernote or Slack. Then the whole notebook can be erased by putting it in the microwave and reused. Rocketbook appeared on "Shark Tank" in season eight.
Price: $49.99
Buy now: PackLite Max 2-in-1 Phone Charger
Perfect for outdoor adventurers, this is actually a portable light that packs flat and uses energy from the sun to illuminate nights spent camping or hiking. Through a USB port, it can charge your phone on the go. Backed by Mark Cuban, LuminAID also has a philanthropic purpose, serving areas without stable access to electricity or victims of natural disasters by partnering with relief organizations. For $10, you can donate a light to a non-profit or charitable group.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education. CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."
