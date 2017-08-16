Scrub Daddy founder reveals how he mastered his winning 'Shark Tank' pitch

Three tips from a wildly successful Shark Tank star on perfecting your sales pitch 1 Hour Ago | 01:06

When Aaron Krause, founder of sponge company Scrub Daddy, walked onto the set of ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2012, he knew that a few minutes in front of the judges could make or break his company's future.

He could walk away with a new investment opportunity that could fast track his career, or be brutally criticized in front of millions of viewers, impacting future sales.

He made sure to deliver an incredible pitch.

By the end of his time on the show, three out of five of the "Sharks" had offered him a deal. Fashion mogul and millionaire Damyond John called his performance "incredible."

QVC and retail mogul Lori Greiner offered Krause $200,000 for a 25 percent stake. She calls her bet on Krause the "best investment" she's ever made on the show. Since securing the deal, Scrub Daddy has racked up more than $110 million in sales.