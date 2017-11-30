5 tips for negotiating a remote work policy with your boss

For some professionals, reporting to an office every day not be an ideal routine. In fact, last year 43 percent of working Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely.

Companies like Amazon, Hilton and Dell adding more remote work positions, but some employers still fear that flexible work schedules will decrease productivity and collaboration.

To convince your boss that a remote work policy can be good for business, FlexJobs career specialist Brie Reynolds suggests following these five steps: