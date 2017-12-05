VISIT CNBC.COM

7 stylish outfits to wear to your office holiday party

Company holiday party
Getty Images

Unless you're headed to an ugly sweater bash, choosing an outfit for your office's holiday party can leave you in a quandary. You want to look professional, but you still want to feel stylish.

If you're looking for some style inspiration that's great for both the office and a party, consider the advice one professional stylist has on great looks for the season. CNBC Make It spoke with Genevieve Hartman-Colom, style training manager at Nordstrom's personalized styling service in a box, Trunk Club.

Her top piece of advice? Make sure you feel comfortable in what you wear, and don't be afraid to add a pop of color or a piece of statement jewelry.

"Tailor your look to the style of your company and the dress code of the event," she says. "This season is all about texture and color."

Here are seven outfits perfect for your office holiday party:

1. Wear a glitter dress with low boots

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Sparkly dress, oxblood boots and a cream clutch

"Headed to a fancy work affair?" Hartman-Colom says, "Try a velvety-soft oxblood bootie with a glitter-clad dress for a standout, tasteful look."

2. Upgrade a regular work outfit with red pumps 

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Oxford shirt, black pants, hoop earrings and red heels

"Go from desk to dance party by swapping velvety flats for pointed toe pumps," she says.

3. Wear a ruffle top and jeans for a casual look

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Black bell-sleeve top, gray jeans, black ballet flats and a leopard print purse

"You can play with texture and volume," Hartman-Colom says, "by incorporating ruffle detailing with bejeweled clutches and minaudieres."

4. Dress up your work dress

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Red sheath dress, metallic heels and a simple black clutch

"That go-to, solid-colored sheath you already have in your closet? Re-purpose it by adding shimmery pumps and statement jewelry," the stylist says.

5. Try bell sleeves and a sequined pencil skirt

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Bell-sleeve blouse, sequined pencil skirt and dark red heels

"A sophisticated approach, this look is ideal for nearly all work holiday parties and dress codes," she says.

6. Wear a fun top with classic pants 

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club
Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Off-the-shoulder top, classic white pant, statement earrings and suede, black heels

If bold colors aren't your thing, try a fun top in black or white with a work pant and classic heels.

7. Add a faux fur jacket to a statement dress

Photo courtesy of Trunk Club

Shop the look: Sequin dress, faux fur cape, embellished clutch and red heels

"Faux or real, fur detailing makes any holiday look more luxe," she says. "It's best for formal evening attire and work-sponsored cocktail parties," she adds.

And if you're down to the last minute, don't panic — you can still upgrade a regular work outfit pretty easily.

"Use what you already have," she says. "Add statement jewelry, velvety pumps or a brocade blazer to top off your workwear."

Disclosure: Links to these items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.

