7 stylish outfits to wear to your office holiday party

Unless you're headed to an ugly sweater bash, choosing an outfit for your office's holiday party can leave you in a quandary. You want to look professional, but you still want to feel stylish.

If you're looking for some style inspiration that's great for both the office and a party, consider the advice one professional stylist has on great looks for the season. CNBC Make It spoke with Genevieve Hartman-Colom, style training manager at Nordstrom's personalized styling service in a box, Trunk Club.

Her top piece of advice? Make sure you feel comfortable in what you wear, and don't be afraid to add a pop of color or a piece of statement jewelry.

"Tailor your look to the style of your company and the dress code of the event," she says. "This season is all about texture and color."

Here are seven outfits perfect for your office holiday party: