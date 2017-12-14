Bitcoin millionaire: The No. 1 reason to beware of bitcoin no one's talking about

While you might think that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are safe because they don't have a central bank behind them, the bigger and more valuable these currencies collectively get, the more afraid countries are going to become.

All of the regulations have occurred when bitcoin was less than $2,000 a coin and the total market cap of the currency was relatively small. But now that bitcoin has sometimes passed $17,000 a coin, its market cap stands at around $278 billion, which is larger than massive company's like Visa and even many countries.

And that's just bitcoin. There are thousands of other cryptocurrencies and more being launched every day. The value of all of them could easily reach into the trillions of dollars.

The last thing the United States, or any other country wants is a currency circulating that they can't control.