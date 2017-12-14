Live like a billionaire: The daily habits of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates

You don't have to be a billionaire to live like one.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg famously wears a grey t-shirt and jeans. All the time. Occasionally, he completes the famous Silicon Valley uniform with a hoodie. By reducing the number of decisions he makes each day, like what to wear, he frees up brain power for more important thoughts and decisions.

Elon Musk is the boss at Tesla and SpaceX, he's also started The Boring Company to hack Lose Angeles traffic by tunneling under the city. It all keeps him next-level busy. So the tech entrepreneur arranges his schedule down to five-minute time blocks to fit as much as possible into each day.

And he's always re-evaluating. "I think that's the single best piece of advice: Constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself," Musk tells Mashable in a 2012 video.

Meanwhile, billionaire buddies Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are both voracious readers. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO spends 80 percent of his days reading and Microsoft founder Gates reads 50 books a year.

"This is a phenomenal time to be a curious person," says Gates, speaking at a Facebook live event broadcast from Columbia University earlier in 2017. "The information that is out there! My biggest problem is that I stay up too late because I am reading and then I am a little bit tired the next day."

To learn the daily habits of other successful legends, including Oprah Winfrey, Ben Franklin and Richard Branson, have a look at the following infographic from MBAnoGMAT.com, a website dedicated to information about online graduate school programs.