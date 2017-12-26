VISIT CNBC.COM

'Shark Tank's' Robert Herjavec: 3 tips to be more productive in 2018

If your New Year's resolution for 2018 is to be more productive, efficient or focused, Robert Herjavec has some advice to make it happen.

Between leading his cyber security firm Herjavec Group, investing in businesses on ABC's "Shark Tank," writing books and being a father, Herjavec has a lot going on, but still manages to get things done. Here's how he does it.

Planning a year in advance

"I live and die by my calendar," Herjavec tells CNBC Make It.

And he always tries to plan 12 months ahead.

"[It] allows me to manage my time and prioritize," he explains. "It doesn't mean that everything on the calendar needs to be locked in, but it gives me an idea of where I'm going to be and when so I can maximize my time."

For example, to stay on top of his kids' schedules when they were young, Herjavec would meet with the school's counselors and plan for their activities a year in advance, he tells Entrepreneur.

"Because of that, I never missed a swim meet. I never missed a school play. I never missed anything," he says.

Herjavec's calendar also helps with his day-to-day efficiency. "The details, the briefs are always all there," he says. "It helps me be prepared and I always have a reference."

He suggests that everyone use their calendars more rigorously.

"Set aside time to do a full calendar review six months or a year out to make sure you are on track with your yearly goals as well," he tells Fortune.

Set clear goals

"Setting goals has helped me be my best self and execute effectively," Herjavec says.

For him, a key to achieving goals is adhering to deadlines.

"Give timelines for when you want certain portions completed," he says. "You might not get everything done right on schedule, but having the goals in the back of your mind will push you to complete them sooner than later."

And don't make your goals too easy. Reach for a challenge.

"You have to push yourself," he says. "Set the highest standards that you are capable of and help persuade others to do the same," he explains. "The 'good enough' approach isn't enough, at least not for me and it shouldn't be for you either."

Work in accountability 

"It's no good to create these lofty goals and simply move on if they aren't achieved," Herjavec tells CNBC Make It, so "You need to hold yourself and your team accountable."

One trick to do so is to get other people involved. Let them know what you plan to do and when, and get them on board.

As the CEO and founder of Herjavec Group, it is something he does at his own company.

"I set a growth standard for our business and then make sure each executive on my team understands how they contribute to that," he says. "We have six clear corporate goals that we communicate company wide and we are very transparent on how we're performing to those goals.

"I firmly believe you need to write a goal down, make it measurable, track it and communicate with someone else about it so that you're accountable to more than just yourself on its execution."

