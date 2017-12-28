Self-made millionaire: 6 steps to turn your failures in 2017 into success in 2018

Successful people have two areas of focus: the present moment and creating the future that they desire. When you have setbacks, it's easy to stay in the past, beat yourself up over your shortcomings and lose track of what you want for your life.

The real estate crash in 2008 hit me hard. I had some success up to that point, but things came tumbling down all because I got comfortable. Your situation may be different. Maybe you're starting out, tried to launch a business but it didn't go anywhere, or you're closing your doors. It doesn't matter what stage you're in or what the stakes are — we all have setbacks.

The problem is that most people don't know what to do when they fail.

The truly successful rely on their ability to act, despite facing obstacles and difficulties. When things aren't going well, it's easy to "take it easy" and to not be "hard on yourself," like conventional wisdom tells you to do. To recover from failure, you have to act now and then keep going with the knowledge that enough actions taken will turn into the future you want.

You've got to turn yourself into a hungry dog on the back of the meat truck. The dog doesn't care what happened in the past, they're obsessively focused on what they need to do to get their next meal.