The top 10 cities for finding a job in 2018

If one of your top goals for the year is to find a new job then you're not alone.

Last year, career resource site Monster found January to be one of the busiest job searching months, with January 4 being the busiest day of the year among people looking for new career opportunities.

To help job seekers narrow down their search, job search platform ZipRecruiter used data around job availability, industry diversity, unemployment and earnings to compile a list of the top job markets in 2018.

Take a look below to see what cities you should consider during your job hunt this year.