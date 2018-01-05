VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 cities for finding a job in 2018

If one of your top goals for the year is to find a new job then you're not alone.

Last year, career resource site Monster found January to be one of the busiest job searching months, with January 4 being the busiest day of the year among people looking for new career opportunities.

To help job seekers narrow down their search, job search platform ZipRecruiter used data around job availability, industry diversity, unemployment and earnings to compile a list of the top job markets in 2018.

Take a look below to see what cities you should consider during your job hunt this year.

1. Fargo, North Dakota

Top five industries: physical therapy, construction, human resources, finance and insurance, healthcare

What makes the job market good: According to ZipRecruiter, Fargo, North Dakota has a low unemployment rate of 1.6 percent and offers many well-paying job opportunities that don't require a four-year degree.

2. Columbia, Missouri 

Top five industries: sales, business, desktop support, government, technology

What makes the job market good: ZipRecruiter reports Columbia, Missouri as having steady job growth over the past few years and being one of the few cities on the list with a significant rise in technology opportunities.

3. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Top five industries: truck driving, transportation and storage, healthcare, nursing, business

What makes the job market good: ZipRecruiter reports low cost of living and a stress-free work commute as two compelling factors in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

Top five industries: real estate, attorney, construction, facilities maintenance, education

What makes the job market good: In addition to its beautiful location, ZipRecruiter reports Honolulu, Hawaii as a place with significant job growth in well-paying industries like real estate, law and construction.

5. Ames, Iowa

Top five industries: software, transportation and storage, business, truck driving, healthcare

What makes the job market good: According to ZipRecruiter, successful startup companies like Workiva Inc. are founded in Ames, Iowa in order to capitalize on talent from nearby Iowa State.

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

Top five industries: construction, insurance, real estate, information technology, desktop support

What makes the job market good: According to ZipRecruiter, Lincoln, Nebraska is known for having a great job market for younger employees and for having a great entrepreneur community.

7. Lewiston, Idaho

Top five industries: healthcare, truck driving, nursing, transportation and storage, business

What makes the job market good: ZipRecruiter reports Lewiston, Idaho as employing approximately 1.7 million people in the state thanks in part to a strong demand for jobs in healthcare, nursing and truck driving.

8. Des Moines, Iowa

Top five industries: human resources, construction, real estate, information technology, healthcare

What makes the job market good: Making the list each year for top job markets, ZipRecruiter says Des Moines, Iowa has promising job growth for a diverse set of industries.

9. Wausau, Wisconsin

Top five industries: accounting, healthcare, technology, sales, transportation and storage

What makes the job market good: According to ZipRecruiter, Wausau, Wisconsin not only has job growth potential in numerous industries, but it also has a lower than average cost of living and commute times.

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota 

Top five industries: nutrition, travel, e-commerce, construction, nursing

What makes the job market good: ZipRecruiter places Minneapolis, Minnesota on the list for its large job market and low rate of job competition.

