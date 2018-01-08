Bill Gates: Here's why you should feel optimistic right now

Bill Gates can add a new accomplishment to his resume: serving as the first-ever guest editor of Time Magazine.

According to Gates, the issue he oversaw is all about optimism. "We've been working for the past few months on an issue that's all about something that seems to be sorely lacking these days: reasons to be optimistic about the future," he writes on his blog.

In one of his articles for Time, he shares his explanation for why the world seems to be down in the dumps.

"Reading the news today does not exactly leave you feeling optimistic. Hurricanes in the Americas. Horrific mass shootings. Global tensions over nuclear arms, crisis in Myanmar, bloody civil wars in Syria and Yemen. Your heart breaks for every person who is touched by these tragedies," he writes. "Even for those of us lucky enough not to be directly affected, it may feel like the world is falling apart."

However, Gates argues that the world is actually stronger than ever before. "These events — as awful as they are — have happened in the context of a bigger, positive trend," says Gates. "On the whole, the world is getting better."