3 ways Bill Gates is spending billions to change the world

Over the next five years, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation plans to invest $1.7 billion in U.S. public education. The tech billionaire shared how he and his wife plan to spend this money at the Council of the Great City Schools in October.

Sixty percent of the $1.7 billion investment will fund curriculum improvements and help identifylocal problems and solutions, 25 percent will focus on what Gates describes as "big bets," and the remaining 15 percent will be spent on advancements in charter education.

According to Gates, one of the biggest issues in public education is inequality.

"Melinda and I made public education our top priority in the U.S. because we wanted to do something about the disparity in achievement and post-secondary success for students of color and low-income students," he says. "That inequity persists today, and we are just as determined now to eliminate it as we were when we started."