LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman: Trump is 'worse than useless as a president'

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is not shy when expressing his opinions of President Trump.

The entrepreneur, who now sits on Microsoft's board of directors and is a partner at venture capital firm Greylock, campaigned publicly for Hillary Clinton and in March said that Trump was even worse than he feared.

In an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the Disruptor 50 event in San Francisco on Wednesday night, Hoffman had perhaps his harshest words yet about the president, calling him "worse than useless" and saying that he'd "take someone randomly picked from a phone book" over him as president.

He singled out Trump's criticism of legitimate news sources like CNN as "basically criminal negligence" because we need to have "robust media functions" to check abuses by government.

Hoffman also discussed entrepreneurialism and the challenges of turning a start-up into a successful high-scale business.

One challenge, he said, is maintaining a consistent culture as a company goes through different stages -- the CEOs of a 50-person company might be able to interview every new employee for cultural fit, for example, while a 10,000-person company needs systems in place to communicate the company's cultural mandates to new hires.

He also suggested that Uber, while it did many things right, missed the transition from being "pirates" to "navy" -- that is, from scrappy start-up to powerful established company -- and that some of its cultural problems may have arisen because of that.

Here's the full commment from Hoffman regarding Trump: