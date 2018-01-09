10 cities with booming employment growth in 2017

Finally some good news for job seekers — unemployment is low. Most recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that unemployment is just 4.1 percent.

While job creation has actually slowed by 6 percent in 2017, some cities are still experiencing tremendous employment growth.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators in order to calculate which were the best places for job seekers. In their research, they found that 10 cities had the highest employment growth. They defined employment growth as the rate of annual job growth adjusted by the working-age population growth.

Check out the 10 places with the most job growth in the country: