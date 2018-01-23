4 of the craziest revelations about former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's downfall

In February of 2017, a video showing Kalanick raising his voice towards Uber driver Fawzi Kamel went viral. "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own shit," exclaims the CEO.

While Kalanick's words and actions are surprising on their own, his response to the video is even more bizarre. A person who was with him at the time said that Kalanick got onto his hands and knees and squirmed on the floor, muttering things like "This is bad" and "I'm terrible."

Later, Kalanick attempted to give Kamel a brief, private apology, but instead debated with the driver for over an hour and offered him Uber stock. Current Uber chief of staff Wayne Ting was in the room during their discussion. He later said in an email that Kalanick showed a lack of restraint during the meeting but "no longer had the moral standing" to lead Uber.