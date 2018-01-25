Engineer who spent 13 years at Google reveals the 5 reasons he recently decided to quit

Scoring a job at Google is considered the ultimate feat. But for one longtime engineer, working at the tech giant is no longer worth the hype.

In a 5000-word blog post, former senior software engineer Steve Yegge, who previously worked at Amazon, says that his decision to leave the company came as a surprise even to him.

"I always thought I would die at Google — maybe choking to death on one of their free chocolate brownies," he writes. But after 13 years at the company, says Yegge, Google is no longer the innovative tech haven it once was.

CNBC has reached out to Google for comment.

Here are the five reasons he decided to leave the tech giant, according to Yegge's post: